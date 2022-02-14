Huntsville/Lake of Bays fire seeking volunteer firefighters through annual campaign
Residents in Huntsville and Lake of Bay are being called upon to join the local fire department.
On Monday, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department launched its annual volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign.
“Volunteering as a firefighter is a great way to serve your community and truly make a difference,” said Paul Calleja, a Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department training officer.
“Successful applicants will have the opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team that protects the lives, well-being, and property of Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents.”
Those interested in applying are asked to attend an online information session with the fire department on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23.
The session will go over the requirements needed to be a volunteer firefighter, training expectations, the application process and participant questions that can also be submitted in advance at myhunstville.ca.
The Zoom link will be posted on the Huntsville website closer to the date of the information session.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on March 4.
