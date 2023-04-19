Huntsville lakes peak as water levels begin to recede

There is relief in sight as water levels in Huntsville start to recede after several days of flooding in the area. According to reports, water levels north of Huntsville and the Big East River have begun to decline, causing Huntsville Lakes to peak.

Water levels in low-lying areas such as Rivercove, Old North Road, Glen Acres, and South Drive have stalled.

Residents living in flooded areas are advised that properties using well water should assume the water is unsafe to drink.

Well water sample kits and resources are available to pick up at the Huntsville health unit office and at Town Hall during regular business hours.

As water starts to recede, residents and businesses are reminded that sandbags are considered contaminated waste. Residents can drop off used sandbags at Madill Yard.

And for residents in flooding areas, sandbags are still available for free pickup behind the Canada Summit Centre on Park Drive and at the Port Sydney Fire Hall on Mary Lake Road.

RELATED | Downtown Huntsville businesses forced to close amid rising waters

Public works crews are also assessing roads impacted by flooding and plan to repair any damage as water levels recede.

Anyone planning to travel on waterways is urged to use caution due to a large amount of floating debris.

The Town says boat traffic currently risks causing damage to shorelines and shoreline property with vessel wakes because of the high-water level.

Residents are also asked to refrain from trying to view flooding locations and supervise children and pets closely in these areas.