Huntsville man arrested in connection with sexual assault involving young girl
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A 23-year-old man faces charges following a sexual assault investigation involving a young girl in Huntsville.
Provincial police say the alleged assault happened on Wednesday evening on Dara Howell Way, across from River Mill Park.
Police charged the local man with sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.
The accused was remanded into custody, with a court appearance scheduled for later this month.
"It's never too late to report a sexual assault to police," the OPP stated.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident or a similar one to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
Police say no further information will be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.