Huntsville man arrested in connection with sexual assault involving young girl

A 23-year-old man faces charges following a sexual assault investigation involving a young girl in Huntsville.

Provincial police say the alleged assault happened on Wednesday evening on Dara Howell Way, across from River Mill Park.

Police charged the local man with sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference.

The accused was remanded into custody, with a court appearance scheduled for later this month.

"It's never too late to report a sexual assault to police," the OPP stated.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident or a similar one to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Police say no further information will be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.