Huntsville man charged in connection with discovery of human remains
A 56-year-old man faces criminal charges after police received reports that human remains were discovered on a property on Gryffin Lodge Road, just north of Hares Road in Huntsville.
According to residents in the area of Highway 11 and Gryffin Lodge Road, several police cruisers and yellow caution tape surrounded a house on Sunday that belongs to the Huntsville man police arrested.
Provincial police say officers charged him with indignity to human remains.
The Huntsville OPP Crime Unit is working with the OPP forensic team, the province's chief coroner and forensic pathology service on the investigation.
In a release, the OPP stated that "the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is attempting to determine the identity of the person associated to the located human remains."
Police say the accused appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Monday and was remanded into custody.
Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.
The case is subject to a court-ordered publication ban.
