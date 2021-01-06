Ontario Provincial Police say a 49-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with luring a minor over the internet.

Polices started investigating after receiving a complaint through Canada's online child sexual exploitation tipline late last month that said a young person had intimate contact with an adult male, a news release said on Wednesday.

Const. Kate McKay told CTV News the contact was made through social media and happened online.

The social media platform or user name of the accused has not yet been disclosed.

A coordinated sexual assault investigation involving members of the Huntsville detachment, Muskoka Crime Unit, Child Exploitation Unit and the Digital Forensic Unit has resulted in charges of adult luring a person under both 16 and 18 years of age by means of telecommunications and one count of distributing sexually explicit material to a person under 18.

Because the investigation is ongoing, McKay said police are unable to disclose which social media platform was involved, which username the accused was using nor if he was posing as someone younger.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information or believes that they may be a victim to contact the Huntsville OPP Crime Unit at (705) 789-5551 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Internet safety tips

