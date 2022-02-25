Huntsville, Ont. council set to vote on removing Russian flag from G8 park

Huntsville, Ont. council is set to vote Monday night on removing the Russian flag from G8 Flag Park.

In a statement, the town says "In response to the country of Russia's invasion of the country of Ukraine, a resolution to remove the Russian flag at the G8 Flag Park is on the Council Agenda."

As part of corporate policy, the flag can only be removed by way of Council resolution and ‘reinstated’ when the motion has been rescinded.

They say the motion comes in support of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to infiltrate the country Wednesday night.

"Huntsville Council shares in Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Ford's comments and admonishes this unprovoked aggression on Ukraine."

All 8-member nations flags were raised in 2010 when the G8 meetings were held in Huntsville, Ont.

The Russian flag was previously removed from G8 Park in 2014 during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in Chrimea.