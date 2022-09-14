Huntsville, Ont., man charged with sexual offences against young person: OPP

Provincial police charged a man from Huntsville, Ont., with sexual offences against a young person and said there might be more victims.

OPP said the alleged sexual assault happened on Sunday in Huntsville.

Through the investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Isiah Hamilton on Tuesday.

He faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The accused was released from police custody on an undertaking. He is scheduled to appear in a Muskoka courtroom to answer to the charges late next month.

The investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Huntsville OPP detachment at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

The allegations against Hamilton have not been tested in court.