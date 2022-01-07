Huntsville, Ont. property owner fined $10K for failing to provide working smoke alarms

The owner of a rental property in Hunstville will pay more than $10,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of fire code violations in a Bracebridge provincial court on Wednesday.

The owner failed to provide the rooming house residence with working smoke alarms and a carbon monoxide detector as required under the province's Fire Protection and Prevention Act.

Failing to have functional smoke alarms cost the individual $7,500, while not having a carbon monoxide detector came at a charge of $2,500.

The individual charged is also responsible for paying court costs.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department filed the charges after investigating a complaint received about the property in October 2021.

"The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department continues to work to reduce fire risk through Fire Prevention and Code Enforcement strategies," said Rob Collins, Huntsville/Lake of Bays fire chief.

"Owners who fail to meet the requirements of the Ontario Fire Code in their rental properties, including the proper installation and maintenance of smoke and CO alarms, will be prosecuted."

Failing to comply with Ontario's fire code in terms of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms could result in a ticket of up $295 plus a surcharge or a fine of up to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for cooperation, outlined in the Ontario Fire Code.