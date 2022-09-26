Huntsville, Ont. woman who went missing in April may be in Ottawa: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman who has been missing from the Huntsville, Ont. area may be in Ottawa or the valley.

Skye Summer, 61, was last in contact with her family on April 25 and was believed to still be in Huntsville at the time. She remains missing.

In a news release Monday, OPP said she might be in the city of Ottawa or in another municipality in the Ottawa Valley.

She’s described 5-foot-6, thin, with brown hair.

Police and the family are concerned for her well-being. If you have had any contact with her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.