Huntsville OPP charge driver for impairment, drug possession

A traffic stop in Huntsville led OPP to seizing fentanyl and charging a driver and passenger of the vehicle.

According to OPP, officers noticed a car with a broken windshield on West Road in Huntsville on May 15 shortly before 8:30 p.m. After pulling the vehicle over, officers noticed the driver appeared impaired.

After arresting the driver, police discovered .05 grams of fentanyl.

As a result, the 28-year-old female driver from South River is facing two charges for impairment and possession of a schedule 1 substance. The 32-year-old male passenger is facing one charge of possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on July 7.