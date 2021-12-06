Huntsville OPP investigates multiple overdoses over 2 days, including two deaths

Provincial police are investigating several suspected drug overdoses in Huntsville that happened over two days.

Police say there were seven presumed overdoses between Thursday and Saturday, including two deaths.

The OPP warns that fentanyl is an "extremely potent synthetic opioid" that is up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

"The misuse and abuse of controlled substances is dangerous and can be deadly," police stated in a release.

"If you suspect someone is having an overdose or is in need of medical attention, immediately call 911 and stay at the scene," the OPP urged.

It noted that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for individuals who get emergency help during an overdose.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to police.