Huntsville provincial police are asking for the public to help locate a 63-year-old man who went missing more than three months ago.

Anthony 'Tony' Versteegen was last seen in the Huntsville area on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Police say they don't believe he would be driving since he doesn't have a vehicle.

The man's family, along with the police, are concerned for his well-being.

Versteegen is six feet tall with a slim build, green eyes, grey goatee and grey shoulder-length hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.