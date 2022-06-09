Huntsville plants reconciliation rock

Sometimes it takes a rock to understand a hard place.

As part of Huntsville's pledge to honour the reconciliation process, a Commitment Rock was planted next to Town Hall.

The rock details the town's commitment to take part in the healing journey of the Indigenous community and its promise to participate in on-going reconciliation.

"The installation will be a lasting reminder that we are on the traditional territory of the Anishinaabeg, an acknowledgement of the tragedy of the residential schools and a commitment to reconciliation," said Huntsville's Mayor Karin Terziano.

The rock was engraved with Huntsville's land acknowledgement statement recognizing it is built on the traditional territory of Indigenous people. It incorporates bronze moccasins to honour the lives of residential school children and survivors.

Although a formal ceremony has not yet been scheduled, residents can view the Commitment Rock and reflect, listen, learn, and heal. The town will continue to consult with Indigenous educators and formally recognize the installation in the near future.