Huntsville Town Hall, library closed due to cybersecurity attack
CTVNews.ca Barrie Journalist
Kim Phillips
The Town of Huntsville is investigating a cybersecurity incident that forced the closure of Town Hall and the library on Monday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The Town said the incident was discovered over the weekend and staff took "immediate steps to isolate impacted systems and take others offline as a precaution."
A team of cybersecurity specialists has been called in to investigate the "cause and extent" of the online attack.
The Town noted all March break programs are running as scheduled, including the Algonquin Theatre camp.
The Canada Summit Centre also remains open for its March break programming and camp.
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestriansCalgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workersThe Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
-
Manitoba government could boost security for remote work, auditor general saysManitoba's auditor general says the provincial government has introduced information technology security measures to help employees work from home, but some improvements are needed.
-
Town hires private investigator to crack down on illegal short-term rentalsTiny Township is cracking down on illegal short-term rentals.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at riskLess than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Sask. RCMP on the scene of a serious collisionRCMP officers are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 3, a few kilometers south of Prince Albert.
-
N.S. rental options shrink as prices increaseWhen it comes to rental costs, Nova Scotia isn't at the top, but it's getting there.