Huntsville vaccine clinic offering shots with no appointment necessary

Simcoe Muskoka residents 12 and older in need of a first or second COVID-19 vaccine can get one today in Huntsville without an appointment.

The health unit is offering walk-in mRNA vaccines to residents at the Summit Centre on Park Drive in Huntsville between noon and 4 p.m. Thursday while supplies last.

Residents who received a Pfizer or Moderna shot for their first have to wait 28 days before getting their second shot.

Anyone who had AstraZeneca for their first shot who wants an mRNA for their second must wait eight to 12 weeks between doses.

Check the health unit's Facebook page for posts on drop-in clinic locations and tmes daily.