Huntsville woman loses $7,450 in grandparent scam: OPP

Police are investigating another report of a resident losing thousands of dollars to a fraudster posing over the phone as a grandchild in desperate need.

Provincial police in Huntsville say a 67-year-old woman withdrew $7,450 from her bank after receiving a call that convinced her that her grandson needed bond money immediately.

Police say the caller arranged for the money to be picked up by a third party.

"A local business was hired to pick up the money and deliver it to an address out of province," OPP stated in a release, adding the business was unaware of the fraud and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, the woman realized a few days later she had been conned and contacted the authorities.

THE WARNING SIGNS

Police say there are red flags for residents to be aware of to avoid becoming a victim of this type of scam.

"The caller will explain that they are involved in some sort of mishap like a car accident, in police custody, or are having trouble returning from a foreign country and need money right away," police note.

They say most scammers make the situation sound very urgent so the victim doesn't have time to verify the story, and they play on the victim's emotions by generating a sense of fear.

Scammers will tell the victim to be secretive, not to call anyone and explain the situation, and they typically request money by transfer or arrange to have someone pick it up.

Police urge residents to talk with their parents, grandparents and neighbours about these scams and what to do if they receive a call like this.

Police suggest hanging up on the caller and contacting family members.

The OPP warns that in most scams, it's extremely difficult to recover lost money, noting it's better to be vigilant and cautious.