Huron Church businesses blocked in aftermath of protest

Roses are red but Fred Bouzide is feeling blue despite Huron Church being open to traffic.

“It’s Valentine’s Day. It’s one of our busiest days for roses,” he said.

Law enforcement barricades are blocking east-west traffic from the E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte Avenue.

“Now customers are going by my store cause they can't come in and they’re driving all the way down that way to try to turn right to come in behind my store,” Bouzide said.

Barricades are set up by law enforcement to prevent pop up protests which are forcing residents to find their way around to get to work, shop, go to school or visit friends.

Those who oppose the barricades declined to be interviewed. Others are dealing with the inconvenience.

“This is getting to be a little bit much but I understand where they're having their difficulties. They don't want to open any cracks for anybody to get in and start and stop again the highway,” said Lynn Humphries who lives near the original blockade.

During an update with city council Monday, police Chief Pam Mizuno empathized, “We understand the impact the strategy has on our community. However, we have to balance that with the risks of further protests,” she said.

Police have set up cement blockades to prevent vehicles from entering Huron Church Road from side streets. At this time northbound lanes are restricted to US Bound Ambassador Bridge traffic only @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/XFiRBoOcPK

Almost 72 hours after an injunction took effect, warning protesters to disperse or face charges, some demonstrators still gathered on public property on Tecumseh Road East near University Mall Monday.

According to Windsor police there have been 42 arrests and 37 vehicles seized since the demonstration started a week ago.

Daniel Esliger says he was brought into custody Sunday and released this morning. Esliger explained he was supporting the blockade by donating thousands of dollars through t-shirt sales in the protest area.

On Sunday, he was capturing video on his cell phone before being approached by law enforcement officers.

“They said go home, go home so I admitted defeat. I start walking back and all of a sudden they all run at me,” he said.

He, along with others arrested, spent the night behind bars.

Esliger is now charged with mischief over $5,000 and a court order to stay away from the protest area.

The large majority of persons arrested have since been released.

Although there is no timeline for the removal of barricades Windsor Police and their partners are working to ensure another disruption is not in the offing, “Windsor police is not against activism or people protesting freely or demonstrating what they want to demonstrate in a democratic society. It's the illegal actions that they take that will bring us and subscript Police into action,” said Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire.

During council’s update from police Mayor Drew Dilkens also declared a state of emergency to make resources more quickly accessible to support Windsor Police in the ongoing security operation.