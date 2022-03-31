Huron County OPP investigating man and woman's death near Brussels, Ont.
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to a Graham Road home Wednesday around 4 p.m. for a wellness check on the residents.
Officers located a deceased woman inside the home and a dead man on the property. Both deaths are considered suspicious.
Neighbours who spoke to CTV News say that a couple in their 60s or 70s lived at the home.
The neighbours, who did not want to appear on camera or give their name say the couple had lived there together since about 2007. They also say the couple were nice and got along with the rest of the people on the secluded street.
Autopsies will take place Saturday to determine the causes of death.
OPP feel this is an isolated incident but want to remind the public to always be aware of their surroundings and safety.
Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon.
If you have any information, call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.
-
Toronto baker championed sourdough long before it was trendyA decade before sourdough became a pandemic-provoked obsession for Torontonians who developed a newfound appreciation for the days-long process of nurturing starter, Patti Robinson was dedicated to the cause.
-
Summer Bike Program could return to WinnipegThe Winnipeg Public Service is recommending that the city extend the program for another.
-
Green Shirt Day aims to raise awareness on organ donationApril is Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Month and the Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging residents to sign up to be a donor and wear a green shirt on April 7.
-
RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in ColwoodMounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.
-
Women's hockey tournament honours former Wasaga Beach MayorA women's hockey tournament will be running this weekend in honour of a former Wasaga Beach Mayor.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new highOttawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
-
Sudbury man shot by police with anti-riot weapon, SIU saysOntario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot by Sudbury police using an anti-riot weapon.
-
Greater Sudbury closes homeless encampment at Memorial ParkFollowing up on their announcement from two weeks ago, officials with Greater Sudbury closed the tent encampment at Memorial Park on Friday.
-
Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince AlbertPolice in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.