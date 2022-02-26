Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoy
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Huron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
Police say a convoy of vehicles is planning to pass through several towns and villages throughout the county.
“The potential size of the convoy may cause some temporary traffic delays in the affected areas,” said a statement from police.
Police say they recognizes the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly however the rights of the general public, all road users, local residents and businesses must also be respected.
Huron County OPP's objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and when significant delays occur police will aim to restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible.
