Huron County senior has lifelong dream fulfilled at Grand Bend track

It’s not your typical practice session at the Grand Bend Speedway.

Passenger, John Klages is having his lifelong dream of ripping around a racetrack in a race-car, fulfilled.

“It was awesome,” says a smiling and sweating, Klages.

The 68-year-old, Klages, who was diagnosed with dementia three years ago, was asked if there was a dream he wanted fulfilled when he checked into Queensway long-term care home in Hensall in March.

As a lifelong NASCAR fan, Klages asked for a ride in a race car. On Wednesday, that dream came true at Around the Bend Driving Experience, in Grand Bend.

“I’ve been to all the races down in the states, so I wanted to experience this to top it all off,” he says.

Klages got the whole racing experience, with 10 laps of heart-pounding racing, the pre-race interview, a limo ride for his entourage courtesy of Wave Limos, and even someone singing O Canada, before hitting the track, in front of a crowd of excited family and friends.

“His eyes just lit up with excitement,” says his wife, Janice. “For so long, he’s been so excited. I’m just so blessed for everyone at Queensway making this dream happen. And everyone else for coming. It’s been heartwarming,” she says.

Queensway’s programs coordinator Margaret Sutherland, says the Bridges to Dreams program is something they’ve been doing for several years for their residents.

“We’ve done a fashion show where somebody got to keep all the outfits, we’ve also had a video sent to us by Dan Marino, for one of our residents, which was really cool,” she says.

This may have been the loudest and most heart-pounding dream fulfilled so far, surmises Sutherland.

One John Klages, hopefully, never forgets.

“I used up every inch of that race car because it’s important to me that they feel that this is the ultimate thing they want to do. I’m blessed to be a part of it,” says Around the Bend co-owner and Klages’ race car driver, Gord Bennett.

“I know that this was his dream for a really long time, so I’m just happy for him,” says Klages’ granddaughter, Erica Pearson, as she held a sign saying “Papa’s Pit Crew.”

“Felt like we were going 100 miles an hour. Burnouts at the end, were great,” says an excited and grateful Klages.