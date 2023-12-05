Huron County twist on classic Christmas story

It’s been four years since the Blyth Festival has been able to bring a Huron County Christmas Carol to their stage.

From now until Dec. 22, the classic Christmas story, with a Huron County twist, is playing at the Blyth Memorial Hall.

“The show is hilarious. There’s a ton of especially local comedy in here. And, then there are songs aplenty. It’s so much fun,” said Blyth Festival Artistic Director, Gil Garratt.

The classic Scrooge story is brought into modern day with Scrooge having bought up all the feed mills from Sarnia to Tobermory. He has a monopoly and is wielding his power unwittingly, until he’s visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley.

Garratt said the journey that Scrooge takes from there includes plenty of locally flavoured jokes, songs, and references. But, he said it’s a show anyone who loves music, comedy and great acting will enjoy.

“We’ve been dreaming for years to build out the Blyth Festival season, and do shows year round. To be able to put Canadian theatre, Canadian art on this stage, all the time. This seemed like a natural fit to try and tell a Christmas story that everyone here could recognize and see themselves in and put it on here for the community,” said Garratt.

For more information a Huron County Christmas Carol or for the 2024 playbill, you can visit the Blyth Festival website.