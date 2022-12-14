Huron homeless shelter bracing for increased demand in New Year

It may not sound like a lot, but seven or eight people are currently relying on Huron County’s homeless shelter for a place to sleep each night.

“In the first couple of years, we saw two or three regular individuals accessing whatever space we were providing at the time, and it has definitely grown, as the situation has gotten worse,” explained Huron County’s Homeless Programs Supervisor, Erin Schooley.

Those seven or eight homeless individuals represent a fraction of the roughly 160 people identified as “homeless” in Huron County. Last winter, 45 individuals slept in the gymnasium at Goderich’s Lakeshore United Church.

More are expected in the New Year.

“A good number of folks, it’s actually a relationship breakdown that lands them in this space. The challenges therein, around income and accessibility and affordability, keep people chronically homeless for longer that we ever want to see them,” said Elise Metcalf, from Choices for Change, who manages the day to day operations of the "Out of the Cold" program, which is funded by Huron County.

At its peak over the past three winters, through January and February, around 15 people use the program each night.

“It hits rural and remote communities very hard. Per capita, we will be on par with some of the bigger centres. Challenges being there are fewer resources here, for sure,” said Schooley.

While the short-term goal is getting people out of the cold for the night, the long-term goal is find people stable housing. From the onset of the program, more than 26 people have been permanently housed, with another 46 being supported through outreach services.

“Building care plans and support plans that meet the person where they’re at, really support them in their goals, whatever that may be,” said Metcalf.

“This is not our goal for a single one of them. If we could ever be rid of this shelter, because we’ve housed everyone perfectly, that would be my dream. To work ourselves out of a job,” said Schooley.

You can learn more about Huron County’s homelessness and housing strategy by visiting the Huron County website.