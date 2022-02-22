Huron Hospice finds temporary home as they await repairs

Volunteers have been working around the clock to get the Huron Hospice Residence near Clinton, Ont. back up and running.

“We have had volunteer teams here six days a week. They’re painting, laying floor, sprucing up the kitchen. It has been incredible to see the support from our volunteer base,” says Huron Hospice Board Chair, Jay McFarlan.

On the evening of Jan. 15, a sprinkler pipe burst in the Huron Hospice’s ceiling, causing considerable damage.

As they await insurance approval and contractor availability, volunteers are fixing up the building where local residents can go to die in dignity, with their families by their side.

Insurance will cover the sprinkler damage, but hospice organizers are trying to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of the paint and flooring work that’s taking place right now.

Donations worth $2,500 from Compass Minerals and the Maple Leaf IODE Chapter, have got them half the way to their goal.

“We just want to make Huron Hospice back into the home it normally is,” says McFarlan.

In the meantime, Huron Hospice has found a temporary home to care for locals during their final days, at Harbour Hills Retirement Living in Goderich.

“We were able to secure four suites, which we’ve now moved our hospital beds and furniture into. So, hopefully by the beginning of next week, we’ll be taking residents into that space,” says Huron Hospice Executive Director, Willy Van Klooster.

He says they hope to be fully operational back at their Clinton residence by the end of March, and then they have to embark on their plans to expand the facility from four beds to six, but that’s not expected to start until later this year.

Right now, there’s work to do to get the Hospice, back on its feet.

“This is just fixing the damage that was done, but also using the opportunity to kind of freshen things up and make sure we’ve got a really wonderful space for our families to come back to,” says Van Klooster.

For information about the restoration, renovation, and upgrades, and how you can help, you can visit www.huronhospice.ca.