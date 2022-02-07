Huron OPP charge several suspects following drug raid in Vanastra, Ont.

Huron OPP have charged five residents with various drug offences following a raid on a home in Vanastra, Ont.

Officers executed a search warrant on a 12th Street home Friday and seized roughly $5000 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police also seized cell phones, digital scales, drug trafficking materials and cash.

Three men and two women have been released from custody but will appear in a Goderich court March 28.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.