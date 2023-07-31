Huron OPP request public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

Police in Huron County are looking for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint over the weekend in Exeter, Ont.

According to Huron County OPP, at 10:07 p.m. on July 30, police were contacted by a store owner who called to report an armed robbery that had occurred earlier in the evening at a business on Main Street North in Exeter.

Police said a male suspect had entered the store and demanded cash while brandishing a handgun. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and entered a vehicle parked outside.

Prior to the robbery, police believe the same suspect was observed in South Huron attempting to enter a variety store with a handgun, but was unsuccessful as the business had just closed for the evening.

While police responded to the South Huron robbery, the robbery in Exeter took place.

According to police the suspect is described as follows:

Male, white, approximately 5' 8" tall, wearing black patterned shorts, a brown jacket, a black baseball cap, black face mask, and brown work boots.

There is currently no description for the involved vehicle.

Huron County OPP are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect, and ask anyone with information, including photos or videos of the suspect or suspect vehicle to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).