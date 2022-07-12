Huron OPP temporarily close roads due to weapon investigation

A section of Lanesville Line between Hawkins Road and Nile Road was closed by Huron OPP for a weapons related investigation.

Police tell CTV News that the call was unfounded and roads have since been reopened.

