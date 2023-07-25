Huron OPP ‘upgrade’ marine vessel to patrol Lake Huron

Expect to see Const. Jason Sibley and the Huron OPP marine vessel out on the waters of Lake Huron a lot more this summer.

A “new to” Huron County OPP boat has arrived in Goderich.

“This is the fourth day in a row I’ve been out. A day like today, where there’s a little bit of chop out there; with the old boat, it would be a long day getting tossed around. But in this boat, it’s like a cork out on the water,” said Const. Sibley.

Const. Sibley has been patrolling the shores of Huron County for the past 14 years. He’s most excited about the upcoming summers because the OPP have upgraded his patrol vehicle from a 17-foot harbour craft to a 24-foot Seaswirl, which is a pretty big deal.

“It’s a great boat for this lake. Deep hull. Can take a lot of water. Can take a lot of waves. Much better than the boat we had prior to this,” said Const. Sibley.

This means it will get used more for proactive patrolling, and will improve the OPP’s emergency response to marine based issues like drownings and distressed boaters.

“Way more confident in responding to things like that. If we need to tow someone in, this boat can do it. If we’ve got to shuttle people in from the lake off a disabled vessel, there’s a lot more room. We can carry a lot more gear on this boat. We can even stay out a lot longer,” said Const. Sibley.

The new boat comes at the urging of local politicians who are seeing a steady increase in marine traffic from Grand Bend to Amberley.

“I think it’s really helpful in terms of providing safety and security for people who are boating, and also for emergency situations. We’re very fortunate to have it,” said Goderich Mayor Myles Murdock.

“We have a beautiful lake for everyone to utilize, however, with that sometimes there are challenges. This is an example of the collaboration and what can be accomplished between the OPP, Huron County, and the Town of Goderich,” said Huron County Warden Glen McNeil.

For Huron County’s marine guru, Const. Sibley, the new boat is like an early Christmas present for all of the user’s of Huron County’s shoreline.

“The confidence in this boat over the old boat, is sky high,” he said.