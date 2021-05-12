Huron-Perth COVID-19 case surge focused on South Huron

Huron-Perth added 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 14 of which originated from South Huron.

Of the 77 active cases in Huron-Perth, 32 are in the South Huron region.

The health unit says workplace outbreaks leading to household transmission, and social interactions are driving the sudden surge in cases.

There are currently three workplace outbreaks in Huron-Perth, and one congregate setting outbreak.

Health Unit officials wouldn’t say where the workplaces are located or what businesses have been affected. An employee tells CTV News that at least one of the workplace outbreaks is originating from a factory in Stratford.

The health unit says it isn't able to pinpoint if any of the recent cases can be traced back to an anti-lockdown rally in Stratford, that happened over two weeks ago.

“The majority of our new cases in the past several days are linked to outbreaks, linked to social gatherings. For instance, we know of some people that had a birthday party, and to household spread. If there are any linkages to that event (Stratford anti-lockdown rally), they haven’t yet been noted,” says Donna Taylor, a Director and Incident Manager with the Huron-Perth Health Unit.

After three weeks of low cases, nearby Grey-Bruce, added 13 new cases Wednesday, four of which are in Kincardine.