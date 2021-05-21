Huron Perth health unit warns of potential COVID-19 exposure risk at Mitchell, Ont. skatepark

Health officials in Huron Perth are urging anyone who attended the All Wheels Park in Mitchell from May 10 to 14 to self-isolate and seek COVID-19 testing after variant of concern cases were linked to the park.

In release Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health said it completed an investigation and determined individuals who had tested positive for a variant of concern had visited the All Wheels Park, located in Keterson Park, between May 10 and 14.

Anyone who was at the park between those dates is asked to get a COVID-19 test.

"You will need to isolate while awaiting test results. If symptoms develop, isolate immediately and get retested," states the release.

Mitchell, a small community of about 4,500, is located west of Stratford.

The municipality of West Perth is also reminding residents that the All Wheels Park has been closed to the public amid the province-wide stay-at-home order.

"The municipality will continue to enforce this closure until provincial direction changes," the release states.

The Huron Perth health unit's latest COVID-19 dashboard update shows there are currently 77 active COVID-19 cases in Huron and Perth counties, 44 of which are variants of concern.