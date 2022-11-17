Huron Perth healthcare system under pressure by 'tripledemic'
The so-called "tripledemic" continues to strain local healthcare systems including the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA).
According to a post on social media, since Oct. 27, HPHA has admitted 15 patients with influenza, 12 of which have been six years of age or younger.
“On top of this, COVID-19 continues to circulate widely and we continue to care for patients who have tested positive across our hospital sites,” reads the post.
To help protect yourselves and loved ones, HPHA recommends wearing a mask while in indoor public spaces, get your flu shot, get your COVID-19 vaccinations and stay home if you are sick, unless you need to seek medical attention.
Most hospitals across the province are reporting hours-long wait times and being overloaded with patients who have influenza, COVID-10 or RSV.
