Huron-Perth hospitals mandating COVID-19 vaccines for family, caregivers
Starting Nov. 1, family and caregivers visiting Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance's hospitals will need to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The policy does not apply to patients, who are urged not to delay seeking medical care if needed.
In a statement, officials said their, "top priority is keeping our patients, families, caregivers, staff and physicians safe during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Family and caregivers will have to provide government issued photo ID along with proof of full vaccination (14 days after second dose) to enter hospital sites.
Anyone with a valid medical exemption, signed by a doctor or nurse practitioner, must present documentation for entry.
“In making this decision we are adopting a recommendation from our Patient & Caregiver Partner Steering Committee,” said Andrew Williams, president and CEO, in a statement. “Our primary responsibility to those needing our hospitals for care and to our team is to provide as safe an environment as possible. Requiring full vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the best ways of achieving this.”
Some clinical exceptions for unvaccinated family and caregivers will be made, for example:
- child/infant patients
- palliative patients
- those who need to enter the hospital in order to support patients during an unpredictable or urgent circumstance, including end of life, a mental health crisis or to support an individual giving birth
- patients who require support due to a cognitive impairment, developmental or intellectual disability or language barrier
A full list of clinical exceptions is available here.
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance includes; Clinton Public Hospital, St. Marys Memorial Hospital, Seaforth Community Hospital and Stratford General Hospital.