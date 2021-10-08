iHeartRadio

Huron-Perth hospitals mandating COVID-19 vaccines for family, caregivers

Exterior of the Clinton Public Hospital. (Aug. 1, 2021)

Starting Nov. 1, family and caregivers visiting Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance's hospitals will need to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy does not apply to patients, who are urged not to delay seeking medical care if needed.

In a statement, officials said their, "top priority is keeping our patients, families, caregivers, staff and physicians safe during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Family and caregivers will have to provide government issued photo ID along with proof of full vaccination (14 days after second dose) to enter hospital sites.

Anyone with a valid medical exemption, signed by a doctor or nurse practitioner, must present documentation for entry.

“In making this decision we are adopting a recommendation from our Patient & Caregiver Partner Steering Committee,” said Andrew Williams, president and CEO, in a statement. “Our primary responsibility to those needing our hospitals for care and to our team is to provide as safe an environment as possible. Requiring full vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the best ways of achieving this.”

Some clinical exceptions for unvaccinated family and caregivers will be made, for example:

  • child/infant patients
  • palliative patients
  • those who need to enter the hospital in order to support patients during an unpredictable or urgent circumstance, including end of life, a mental health crisis or to support an individual giving birth
  • patients who require support due to a cognitive impairment, developmental or intellectual disability or language barrier

A full list of clinical exceptions is available here.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance includes; Clinton Public Hospital, St. Marys Memorial Hospital, Seaforth Community Hospital and Stratford General Hospital.

