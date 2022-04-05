Huron Perth Public Health warns of sixth COVID-19 wave, multiple viruses spreading through area

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) is warning residents that a sixth wave of COVID-19 is officially underway and several viruses are circulating across the region.

This includes influenza A, adenovirus, human metapneumovirus, enterovirus or rhinovirus and parainfluenza.

Officials are also warning the public about cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease in young children, and an increase of the norovirus in Huron Perth, with outbreaks in childcare and long-term care settings.

“Many of the public health measures that have been in place over the past two years, such as masking, physical distancing, frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and limiting close contacts helped to prevent not only COVID, but also other viruses from spreading,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen.

“With most measures lifted and people having more contact with others, it is not surprising that we are seeing the return of other viruses. If you are sick, please stay home to avoid spreading illness to others.”

Those with symptoms should get tested for COVID-19 and isolate themselves if they are sick. Residents should also wear face masks and get vaccinated.

For more information, go to the HPPH website.