Huron Perth pushing to boost youth COVID-19 vaccination rate
With the start of the new school year fast approaching, Huron Perth Public Health is looking to increase the vaccination rate among youth.
The area’s top doctor says 68 per cent of those aged 12-17 have one dose and 54 per cent are fully vaccinated.
However, Dr. Miriam Klassen adds that these rates are much higher in other parts of Ontario.
“The higher we can get the vaccinate rate, the more we’ll be setting up the conditions for a successful school reopening,” she said. “And not just in schools, but everywhere, in post-secondary schools, and businesses.”
Officials say they have been encouraged about a recent increase in those seeking first doses.
Walk-in clinics for first or second doses will be held Thursday at the Exeter Rec Complex in Stratford and on Friday at the rec complex in Monkton.
