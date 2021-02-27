Huron University College has announced the appointment of its first Board of Governors.

“We live in challenging times, and our institutions need leaders with vision and a commitment to build a better world.” Huron President Dr. Barry Craig said in a news release.

“We are confident the breadth of knowledge, expertise, experience, and skills of the new Board will position Huron well for many years to come.”

Board of Governors Leadership

Brian Porter – President & CEO, Scotiabank & Chair, Huron’s Board of Governors

Wes Hall - Executive Chairman & Founder, Kingsdale Advisors & Co-Chair, Huron’s Board of Governors

Melinda Rogers-Hixon – Deputy Chair, Rogers Communications Inc. & External Member of the Executive

Committee, Huron’s Board of Governors

Yola Ventresca – Partner, Lerners LLP & Secretary of Huron’s Board of Governors

Board of Governors

Michael Medline - President & CEO, Empire Company Ltd. & Sobeys Inc.

Kelly Meighen - President, TR Meighen Family Foundation

David ‘Patch’ Patchell-Evans – Founder & CEO, GoodLife Fitness

Leigh Allen - Director, Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

Jane Caskey - Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Andrew Aziz - Partner, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Gerald Slemko - CEO, Trudell Medical Ltd. & Chair, Ellis Don

Al Donald - Partner, Deloitte Canada

Suzanne Fleming – Managing Partner, Communications & Branding, Brookfield Asset Management

Caleb James Hayhoe - Founder & Chairman, Flowerdale Group Ltd.

Frank Holmes – CEO & Chief Investment Officer, U.S. Global Investors

Lisa Jones Keenan - Vice-President of Sales, Xplornet Communications Inc.

Ranjita Rajan – Founder & Chair of Trustees, The Karta Initiative

Vivek Prabhu – Vice-President & Toronto Lead, Public Affairs, Hill & Knowlton Strategies

Susan Farrow – Occupational Therapist & Assistant Professor, University of Toronto

Andy Truong – Executive Director, AKD International Inc.

“Under Barry Craig’s leadership, in the last four and a half years, Huron University College has grown from strength to strength,” said Prem Watsa, Chancellor of Huron.

“With his stewardship and vision, he has truly accomplished the impossible and made Huron into what it is today. I am excited to see what Barry, along with the outstanding Board of Directors that he has assembled, continues to do going forward.”