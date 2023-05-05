Huronia West OPP honours long-time auxiliary sergeant

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is celebrating one of its members for his many years of service to the community.

Auxiliary Sergeant Norm Luke received an honourary medal and letter of recognition earlier this week, highlighting his ongoing dedication and commitment to those living in Huronia West OPP communities.

Luke, from Timmins, Ont., has a colourful career to date, including time as a Canadian Armed Forces reservist with the Algonquin regiment, a member of the OPP Pipe Band and an employee for the GO Transit Service.

This was all before joining the Port Credit Auxiliary Unit after graduating from the OPP auxiliary program in 2002.

He moved to the Barrie area in 2003 before transferring to Huronia West OPP in 2005. Luke was promoted to auxiliary unit supervisor in 2013.

Luke and his family lost their home during the tornado which passed through Barrie in 2021. However, he continued his administrative work and resumed full-time duties in the fall of 2022.

Auxiliary members assist in delivering traffic safety and community-based crime prevention initiatives such as RIDE, seat belt clinics and victim assistance.

OPP is currently looking for volunteers to join its auxiliary program. For further information about the program and to find the application form visit the OPP website.