Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures

Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.

NOVA SCOTIA

All provincial campgrounds, beaches and day-use parks and the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 23

Parks Canada advises visitors of the temporary closure of all national parks and national historic sites in Mainland Nova Scotia beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 (including Halifax Citadel, Georges Island, Grand-Pre, Fort Anne, Port-Royal, Kejimkujik, Kejimkujik Seaside, and Sable Island).

All camping accommodations in Cape Breton Highlands National Park will be closed at noon on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site will be closed all day on Friday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 23 and will remain closed on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Autism Nova Scotia: Walk Your Way will now be a virtual event, date TBD

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 24

Rum Runners Relay postponed to 2023

Special Olympics Convoy (moved to Oct. 15)

Caleb’s Superhero Walk, Run, Fly! (moved to 2023)

King’s Co-op Bookstore (closed Friday and Saturday)

School Strike 4 Climate Halifax has been cancelled.

Potluck/music night at Port La Tour Baptist Church rescheduled to Oct. 1

Lumiere Cape Breton’s Art at Night Festival’s main event, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 1.

LE James Joyce will be closed to the public on Sept. 23 and 24.

St. Francis Xavier University (except for Morrison Hall) between 6 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday. Essential services (security, residences etc) will remain in operation.

South Shore Regional Centre for Education (all schools and extra-curricular/community activities)

Tri-County Regional Centre of Education (all schools and extra-curricular/community activities)

WestJet suspending Halifax operations from Friday evening to Sunday morning

Hants County Exhibition (cancelled)

Halifax Oyster Festival (postponed)

Halifax Wanderers Saturday game (moved to Sunday)

All Bluenose II cruises until Sunday

Hop Scotch hip hop music festival

Transportation:

The CAT high-speed ferry service between Yarmouth NS and Bar Harbor ME has been cancelled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Marine Atlantic has suspended ferry crossings between Port aux Basques, N.L. and North Sydney, N.S. between Friday and Sunday.

MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 service between Wood Islands PE and Caribou Nova Scotia may be disrupted on Friday and all Saturday sailings are cancelled.

MV Fundy Rose service between Saint John NB and Digby NS is cancelled for Saturday.

Hospitals:

Friday:

Guysborough Memorial Hospital's emergency department closes at 7 a.m. It reopens on Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m.

Strait Richmond Hospital's emergency department is closed until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8 a.m.

Victoria County Memorial Hospital's emergency department is closed until Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m.

Glace Bay Hospital's emergency department is closed until further notice due to the unavailability of physicians and nurses.

New Waterford Consolidated Hospital's emergency department is closed for facility maintenance.

Northside General Hospital's urgent treatment centre is open Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays & Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 902-794-8966 to book an appointment.

Saturday:

Millville Community Centre PHMU clinic is cancelled

NEW BRUNSWICK

MV Fundy Rose service between Saint John NB and Digby NS is cancelled for Saturday.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 service between Wood Islands PE and Caribou Nova Scotia may be disrupted on Friday and all Saturday sailings are cancelled.

Access PEI Charlottetown will be closed Saturday.

All PEI Provincial Park campgrounds and day areas will be closed by noon on Friday, Sept. 23.

Discover Charlottetown’s Street Feast is rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8

The 2022 Harvest Home Festival has been cancelled.

P.E.I. Beer Festival has been postponed until Feb. 10 and 11, 2023.

All public libraries will be closed Saturday.

SPORTS

AUS:

Women’s soccer, Moncton @ STFX postponed from Saturday to Sunday

Men’s Soccer, Moncton @ STFX postponed from Saturday to Sunday

Women’s Soccer, UNB @ Cape Breton postponed from Saturday to Sunday

Men’s Soccer, UNB @ Cape Breton postponed from Saturday to Sunday

Women’s Soccer, Moncton @ Cape Breton postponed from Sunday to Monday

Men’s Soccer, Moncton @ Cape Breton postponed from Sunday to Monday

Women’s Soccer, UNB @STFX postponed from Sunday to Monday

Men’s Soccer, UNB @STFX postponed from Sunday to Monday

Men’s hockey, Saint Mary’s University @ Université de Moncton Friday game cancelled

Men’s hockey, Acadia University @ Université de Moncton Saturday game cancelled

QMJHL:

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is postponing the following games, which will be rescheduled at a later date:

Friday: Moncton vs. Cape Breton

Saturday: Charlottetown vs. Halifax

Sunday: Halifax vs. Charlottetown

Sunday: Acadie-Bathurst vs. Saint John

Monday: Cape Breton vs. Moncton

Canadian Premier League:

The Halifax Wanderers upcoming match against Pacific FC has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 25

More updates to come...