Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures


Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.

NOVA SCOTIA

  • All provincial campgrounds, beaches and day-use parks and the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 23
  • Parks Canada advises visitors of the temporary closure of all national parks and national historic sites in Mainland Nova Scotia beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 (including Halifax Citadel, Georges Island, Grand-Pre, Fort Anne, Port-Royal, Kejimkujik, Kejimkujik Seaside, and Sable Island).
  • All camping accommodations in Cape Breton Highlands National Park will be closed at noon on Friday, Sept. 23.
  • The Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site will be closed all day on Friday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25.
  • The Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 23 and will remain closed on Saturday, Sept. 24.
  • Autism Nova Scotia: Walk Your Way will now be a virtual event, date TBD
  • The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 24
  • Rum Runners Relay postponed to 2023
  • Special Olympics Convoy (moved to Oct. 15)
  • Caleb’s Superhero Walk, Run, Fly! (moved to 2023)
  • King’s Co-op Bookstore (closed Friday and Saturday)
  • School Strike 4 Climate Halifax has been cancelled.
  • Potluck/music night at Port La Tour Baptist Church rescheduled to Oct. 1
  • Lumiere Cape Breton’s Art at Night Festival’s main event, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 1.
  • LE James Joyce will be closed to the public on Sept. 23 and 24.
  • St. Francis Xavier University (except for Morrison Hall) between 6 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday. Essential services (security, residences etc) will remain in operation.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education (all schools and extra-curricular/community activities)
  • Tri-County Regional Centre of Education (all schools and extra-curricular/community activities)
  • WestJet suspending Halifax operations from Friday evening to Sunday morning
  • Hants County Exhibition (cancelled)
  • Halifax Oyster Festival (postponed)
  • Halifax Wanderers Saturday game (moved to Sunday)
  • All Bluenose II cruises until Sunday
  • Hop Scotch hip hop music festival

Transportation:

  • The CAT high-speed ferry service between Yarmouth NS and Bar Harbor ME has been cancelled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
  • Marine Atlantic has suspended ferry crossings between Port aux Basques, N.L. and North Sydney, N.S. between Friday and Sunday.
  • MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 service between Wood Islands PE and Caribou Nova Scotia may be disrupted on Friday and all Saturday sailings are cancelled.
  • MV Fundy Rose service between Saint John NB and Digby NS is cancelled for Saturday.

Hospitals:

Friday:

  • Guysborough Memorial Hospital's emergency department closes at 7 a.m. It reopens on Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m.
  • Strait Richmond Hospital's emergency department is closed until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8 a.m.
  • Victoria County Memorial Hospital's emergency department is closed until Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m.
  • Glace Bay Hospital's emergency department is closed until further notice due to the unavailability of physicians and nurses.
  • New Waterford Consolidated Hospital's emergency department is closed for facility maintenance.
  • Northside General Hospital's urgent treatment centre is open Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays & Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 902-794-8966 to book an appointment.

Saturday:

  • Millville Community Centre PHMU clinic is cancelled

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • MV Fundy Rose service between Saint John NB and Digby NS is cancelled for Saturday.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 service between Wood Islands PE and Caribou Nova Scotia may be disrupted on Friday and all Saturday sailings are cancelled.
  • Access PEI Charlottetown will be closed Saturday.
  • All PEI Provincial Park campgrounds and day areas will be closed by noon on Friday, Sept. 23.
  • Discover Charlottetown’s Street Feast is rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8
  • The 2022 Harvest Home Festival has been cancelled.
  • P.E.I. Beer Festival has been postponed until Feb. 10 and 11, 2023.
  • All public libraries will be closed Saturday.

SPORTS

AUS:

  • Women’s soccer, Moncton @ STFX postponed from Saturday to Sunday
  • Men’s Soccer, Moncton @ STFX postponed from Saturday to Sunday
  • Women’s Soccer, UNB @ Cape Breton postponed from Saturday to Sunday
  • Men’s Soccer, UNB @ Cape Breton postponed from Saturday to Sunday
  • Women’s Soccer, Moncton @ Cape Breton postponed from Sunday to Monday
  • Men’s Soccer, Moncton @ Cape Breton postponed from Sunday to Monday
  • Women’s Soccer, UNB @STFX postponed from Sunday to Monday
  • Men’s Soccer, UNB @STFX postponed from Sunday to Monday
  • Men’s hockey, Saint Mary’s University @ Université de Moncton Friday game cancelled
  • Men’s hockey, Acadia University @ Université de Moncton Saturday game cancelled

QMJHL:

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is postponing the following games, which will be rescheduled at a later date:

  • Friday: Moncton vs. Cape Breton
  • Saturday: Charlottetown vs. Halifax
  • Sunday: Halifax vs. Charlottetown
  • Sunday: Acadie-Bathurst vs. Saint John
  • Monday: Cape Breton vs. Moncton

Canadian Premier League:

  • The Halifax Wanderers upcoming match against Pacific FC has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 25

More updates to come...

