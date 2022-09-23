Hurricane Fiona: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring heavy wind and rain conditions to Atlantic Canada - here is a list of cancellations and closures across the region due to the storm.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All provincial campgrounds, beaches and day-use parks and the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 23
- Parks Canada advises visitors of the temporary closure of all national parks and national historic sites in Mainland Nova Scotia beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 (including Halifax Citadel, Georges Island, Grand-Pre, Fort Anne, Port-Royal, Kejimkujik, Kejimkujik Seaside, and Sable Island).
- All camping accommodations in Cape Breton Highlands National Park will be closed at noon on Friday, Sept. 23.
- The Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site will be closed all day on Friday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25.
- The Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 23 and will remain closed on Saturday, Sept. 24.
- Autism Nova Scotia: Walk Your Way will now be a virtual event, date TBD
- The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 24
- Rum Runners Relay postponed to 2023
- Special Olympics Convoy (moved to Oct. 15)
- Caleb’s Superhero Walk, Run, Fly! (moved to 2023)
- King’s Co-op Bookstore (closed Friday and Saturday)
- School Strike 4 Climate Halifax has been cancelled.
- Potluck/music night at Port La Tour Baptist Church rescheduled to Oct. 1
- Lumiere Cape Breton’s Art at Night Festival’s main event, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 1.
- LE James Joyce will be closed to the public on Sept. 23 and 24.
- St. Francis Xavier University (except for Morrison Hall) between 6 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday. Essential services (security, residences etc) will remain in operation.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education (all schools and extra-curricular/community activities)
- Tri-County Regional Centre of Education (all schools and extra-curricular/community activities)
- WestJet suspending Halifax operations from Friday evening to Sunday morning
- Hants County Exhibition (cancelled)
- Halifax Oyster Festival (postponed)
- Halifax Wanderers Saturday game (moved to Sunday)
- All Bluenose II cruises until Sunday
- Hop Scotch hip hop music festival
Transportation:
- The CAT high-speed ferry service between Yarmouth NS and Bar Harbor ME has been cancelled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
- Marine Atlantic has suspended ferry crossings between Port aux Basques, N.L. and North Sydney, N.S. between Friday and Sunday.
- MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 service between Wood Islands PE and Caribou Nova Scotia may be disrupted on Friday and all Saturday sailings are cancelled.
- MV Fundy Rose service between Saint John NB and Digby NS is cancelled for Saturday.
Hospitals:
Friday:
- Guysborough Memorial Hospital's emergency department closes at 7 a.m. It reopens on Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m.
- Strait Richmond Hospital's emergency department is closed until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 8 a.m.
- Victoria County Memorial Hospital's emergency department is closed until Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m.
- Glace Bay Hospital's emergency department is closed until further notice due to the unavailability of physicians and nurses.
- New Waterford Consolidated Hospital's emergency department is closed for facility maintenance.
- Northside General Hospital's urgent treatment centre is open Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays & Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 902-794-8966 to book an appointment.
Saturday:
- Millville Community Centre PHMU clinic is cancelled
NEW BRUNSWICK
- MV Fundy Rose service between Saint John NB and Digby NS is cancelled for Saturday.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- MV Confederation and MV Saaremaa 1 service between Wood Islands PE and Caribou Nova Scotia may be disrupted on Friday and all Saturday sailings are cancelled.
- Access PEI Charlottetown will be closed Saturday.
- All PEI Provincial Park campgrounds and day areas will be closed by noon on Friday, Sept. 23.
- Discover Charlottetown’s Street Feast is rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8
- The 2022 Harvest Home Festival has been cancelled.
- P.E.I. Beer Festival has been postponed until Feb. 10 and 11, 2023.
- All public libraries will be closed Saturday.
SPORTS
AUS:
- Women’s soccer, Moncton @ STFX postponed from Saturday to Sunday
- Men’s Soccer, Moncton @ STFX postponed from Saturday to Sunday
- Women’s Soccer, UNB @ Cape Breton postponed from Saturday to Sunday
- Men’s Soccer, UNB @ Cape Breton postponed from Saturday to Sunday
- Women’s Soccer, Moncton @ Cape Breton postponed from Sunday to Monday
- Men’s Soccer, Moncton @ Cape Breton postponed from Sunday to Monday
- Women’s Soccer, UNB @STFX postponed from Sunday to Monday
- Men’s Soccer, UNB @STFX postponed from Sunday to Monday
- Men’s hockey, Saint Mary’s University @ Université de Moncton Friday game cancelled
- Men’s hockey, Acadia University @ Université de Moncton Saturday game cancelled
QMJHL:
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is postponing the following games, which will be rescheduled at a later date:
- Friday: Moncton vs. Cape Breton
- Saturday: Charlottetown vs. Halifax
- Sunday: Halifax vs. Charlottetown
- Sunday: Acadie-Bathurst vs. Saint John
- Monday: Cape Breton vs. Moncton
Canadian Premier League:
- The Halifax Wanderers upcoming match against Pacific FC has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 25
