Hurricane Lee’s track raises coastal erosion concerns in the Maritimes

New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization says people who live in high risk areas for coastal erosion should take special care as Hurricane Lee approaches.

“People do need to be paying attention, they need to be understanding the history of the areas,” says EMO spokesperson Geoffrey Downey. “That’s really important, that people do have the knowledge to make these kinds of informed decisions.”

“Do they have somewhere else to stay? Maybe being by the water right now isn’t the best idea. Having said that, we are not seeing warnings about storm surge yet. But there’s still a few days before Lee arrives, so things could change,” he added.

As of Wednesday evening, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says the centre of Lee could make landfall on Saturday afternoon anywhere between southeast Maine and western Nova Scotia. The storm is expected to arrive as a strong tropical storm or post-tropical low.

Erosion has been a long-term issue in the Red Head area of Saint John, with storm surges accelerating the process.

Most recently, a storm surge in December 2022 broke up portions of Old Red Head Road, and took land away from several properties.

“There’s a few homeowners that are getting awfully close,” says Red Head resident Garry Prosser, who has been living in the Red Head-area for 25 years. “We know what happens if we get a direct hit, and that could cause some bad erosion.”

“There is a concern, that’s for sure.”

Post-tropical storm Fiona caused heavy coastal erosion across the Maritimes last September, much of which can be seen in before-and-after satellite images of Prince Edward Island and the Northumberland Strait.

This comparison of satellite images of Prince Edward Island and the Northumberland Strait, taken on August 21 and September 25, 2022, shows the extent to which the extreme wind and wave action of the storm has churned up the seafloor and eroded the coastline. pic.twitter.com/hHGVjNqjJb

