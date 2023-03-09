Hurricanes fall 2-1 to Rebels in Red Deer

The Hurricanes wrapped up a four-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Rebels Wednesday at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.

The Rebels got goals from Kai Uchacz in the first and Jhett Larson in the second to provide the margin of victory.

Chase Pauls scored for the Hurricanes with 17 seconds left to break Chase Coward's bid for a shutout.

Red Deer clinched the Central Division with the win.

It was the first of three meetings between the Hurricanes and Rebels this month, with Red Deer outshooting Lethbridge 36-21.

The loss was the Hurricanes' second in a row, as they ended the road trip with a 2-2 record.

The Hurricanes are home Friday for a sold-out game against Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats. While there are no tickets available, the game can still be viewed at Browns Social House.

Puck drop Friday is 7 p.m.