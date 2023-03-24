Hurricanes GM Anholt named management lead for world juniors

Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt has been named management lead for the 2024 Canadian men's national junior team.

Anholt is part of a three-man group (along with Dave Brown and Cam Russell) who will oversee Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence management group, with a focus on advising the under-20 program and the national team through the 2024 IHF World Juniors.

He was a member of the Hockey Canada management group for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Under-18 tournament last summer that won a gold medal at Red Deer.

Hockey Canada has named #WHLCanes General Manager Peter Anholt will serve as the Management Lead of the 2024 Canadian Men's National Junior Team at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship!!



Details �� https://t.co/CkbZNxBjYx pic.twitter.com/LeTw89xgej

Anholt has been Lethbridge's general manger for the past nine seasons, during which time the team made seven straight post-season appearances.

He was named the WHL's top executive twice, in 2015-16 and 2019. He has also worked as a coach, assistant coach and scout with Prince Albert, the Seattle Thunderbirds, Red Deer Rebels and Kelowna Rockets.

It will be the second straight high level hockey appointment for a member of the Hurricanes management. Last year, head coach Brent Kisio was an assistant coach for Canada, which won its second straight gold medal.

This week, Hockey Canada also named Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues as Canada's general manager. He'll work with assistant GMs Steve Yzerman of the Red Wings, Shane Doan of the Coyotes and senior VP of hockey ops Scott Salmond.

#IIHFWorlds management group ✅



Doug Armstrong (@StLouisBlues) will lead ����’s National Men’s Team as GM, alongside associate GM Steve Yzerman (@DetroitRedWings), assistant GM Shane Doan (@ArizonaCoyotes) and senior VP of hockey operations Scott Salmond.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior championship starts Dec. 26, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden.