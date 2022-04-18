Hurricanes head into playoffs with 3-2 overtime win over Hitmen

Alex Thacker scored 19 seconds into overtime to give the Lethbridge Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Hitmen on the final day of the WHL's regular season Sunday.

Jared Picklyk made 29 saves for the Hurricanes (33-30-5) who will enter the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 7 seed, taking on the No. 2 Edmonton Oil Kings beginning Thursday.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored a power-play marker for the Hitmen (25-34-9) at 18:27 of the second period to tie the game up at 2-2.

Calgary finished in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with just 59 points and didn't qualify for the playoffs.

