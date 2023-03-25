Hurricanes wrap regular season home schedule with 6-4 win over Rebels

The Lethbridge Hurricanes won their final home game of the regular season Friday, defeating the Red Deer Rebels 6-4 at Enmax Centre.

Dustin Renas, Hayden Smith, Chase Pauls, Tyson Zimmer, Tristen Doyle and Joe Arntsen scored for the Hurricanes.

Kai Uchacz scored his 50th for Red Deer in the first before Lethbridge opened up a 5-1 lead after two periods.

In the third, Red Deer fought back on goals from Talon Brigley, Craig Armstrong and Jace Isley scored to narrow the margin to 5-4 with close to six minutes remaining before Arntsen's empty-netter sealed the deal for the 'Canes.

Red Deer outshot Lethbridge 34-27.

The win clinched fifth place in the Eastern Conference for the Hurricanes, and a first-round playoff matchup against Moose Jaw.

The two teams do it again Saturday at 7 p.m. in Red Deer.

The Hurricanes open up the playoffs March 31 in Moose Jaw. Playoff tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. They can be bought at Enmax Centre, by calling 403-329-7328 or online at lethbridgehurricanes.com.