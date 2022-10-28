Hurry hard: Cape Breton to welcome curling's best

For the first time in Nova Scotia’s history, the province will host a Women’s World Curling Championship.

The 2024 event was awarded at an announcement on Friday at the Sydney Curling Club.

“When Cape Breton talks, we listen, full stop. We've done it, we know how to do it and we can do it again,” said Al Cameron, communications director of Curling Canada.

In Feb. 2019, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was held in Sydney, N.S., and put the island on the map as a curling destination.

More than 46,000 fans attended the week-long event, a number that made the bidding process this time around much easier.

“I think the fact the Scotties was a successful event, they loved the area. Cape Breton is a destination for sure,” said Paul MacDonald, Tournament Chair.

The curling community has grown over the past couple of months because of major events being hosted in the area.

“We witnessed in 2019 with the Scotties how many people, both young and old, that tried the sport since the event and believe this is a tremendous opportunity to expand the sport,” said Yvon Lefort, Nova Scotia Curling Association member.

The economic spin-off is projected to be around $10,000 to $12,000.

Next year's tournament features 13 teams representing countries from around the world.

It's expected the same format will be used in 2024, but no matter what happens on the ice, the event is already a big win for Cape Breton. MacDonald says it has opened the door for hosting more major events in the future.

“We're talking with different organizations right now, nothing is confirmed so I don't want to say too much, but we're going to continue to look for special events. I think the building is suited for it and we have a proven track record we can host these events,” said MacDonald.

The event will be held March 16 to 24, 2024. Ticket details will be announced at a later date.