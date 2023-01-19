'Hurt is still alive:' Northern Ont. community shocked after 'plausible burials' uncovered

The chief of a northern Ontario First Nation that found the province's first "plausible burials" says the community is in shock and its members are working hard to ensure survivors and their loved ones have mental health support.

Wauzhushk Onigum Nation Chief Chris Skead said the uncovering of 171 anomalies and "plausible burials" at the site of former St. Mary's Indian Residential School in Kenora earlier this week is retraumatizing many survivors who attended the Catholic-run institution.

The chief said he is seeing difficult emotions from community members and is feeling overwhelmed as his siblings and ancestors attended the institution.

Studies were being conducted by the First Nation's technical, archeological and ground-penetrating-radar team since May that were informed by testimony from survivors.

Most of the findings were unmarked, except for five with grave markers, on the grounds of the former institution that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has said was attended by more than 6,000 Indigenous children between 1897 and 1972.

The chief said along with mental health support, the Nation's next steps include securing funding from the province to continue forensic identification of the bones that were discovered and establish a way to memorialize the plausible burials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419. Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous Peoples are available here.