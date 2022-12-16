Husband charged in death of wife in north Edmonton
A 51-year-old Edmonton woman is dead, and her husband has been charged with second-degree murder.
Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday police received a call about a domestic incident at a home near 75A Street and 166 Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the body of Daniela Roman, 51, in the basement of the home.
Her 54-year-old husband was taken into custody.
Neighbours tell CTV News Edmonton the couple moved in over the summer.
“I saw one of the officers get out and run this direction so I knew something was going on over here,” neighbour Marise Guzak said.
“Scary. It’s really sad that it happened right before Christmas too.”
“I just came home from a walk with the dog and suddenly the police were apprehending a man who was kneeling on the driveway of the next door neighbour,” Bob Draginda told CTV News.
An autopsy was conducted on Roman Friday morning and the medical examiner found the cause of death to be multiple blunt and crush injuries.
Her death has been deemed a homicide.
