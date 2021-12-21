Husband charged in Langley, B.C., teacher's death makes court appearance
The husband of Langley, B.C., school teacher Naomi Onotera has made his first court appearance after being charged in connection with her death.
Obnes Regis, 49, appeared in Surrey provincial court by video conference Tuesday. He's charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in the death of his wife, who was also the mother of a young daughter.
The charges were announced over the weekend, more than three months after Onotera was reported missing.
Police were back at her Langley home last week as well.
During his court appearance, Regis wore orange prison sweats and a face mask. The only time he spoke was to confirm his name to the court.
He will remain in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 23.
Police previously said that Onotera was last seen by her husband leaving home on Aug. 28, and it was her mother who reported her missing the next day.
Onotera worked as a teacher-librarian at Surrey’s Katzie Elementary School.
-
Saline given instead of vaccine to some at St. Thomas mass vaccination siteSouthwestern Public Health officials say some people who believe they received a COVID-19 vaccine may have actually been given saline solution.
-
All I want for Christmas is a booster shot, rapid test kit and PCR appointmentWith Dec. 25 just days away, it's not gifts that are top of mind for many Ontarians. Their wish list consists of a booster appointment, followed by PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests.
-
Woman acting as child's guardian charged with sexual assault, procurement: Winnipeg policeA 32-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and procurement-related charges involving a youth who was under her guardianship.
-
Charges dropped against Durham, Ont. men claiming police brutalityA father and son from West Grey claiming they were victims of police brutality, have had all charges against them dropped.
-
Sask. adds 17 Omicron infections, 67 new COVID-19 casesSaskatchewan confirmed 17 more Omicron variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 82.
-
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted kids and parents? Sask. researchers are finding outNew federal funding has been given to the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) for pandemic-related research — including a project looking into youth and parents' mental health
-
Gas-like smell, but no appreciable readings near Wheatley explosion siteThe Municipality of Chatham-Kent is informing the public that even though a gas-like smell has been detected near the site of the Wheatley explosion, there are no appreciable readings.
-
Omicron over the holidays: Sask. releases modeling, public health recommendationsSaskatchewan’s chief medical health officer says the province is not seeing “widespread community transmission” of Omicron, yet. However, he says it is only a matter of time before it becomes the dominant strain.
-
MLA Dang leaves NDP caucus after RCMP search of his home: NotleyEdmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang has left the NDP caucus, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley announced on Tuesday.