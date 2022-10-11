Husband of previously missing Sarnia, Ont. woman charged with first-degree murder, police confirm

The husband of a Sarnia, Ont. woman previously reported missing earlier this month has since been charged with her murder, Sarnia police confirm Tuesday.

Constable Giovanni Sottosanti of the Sarnia Police Service says the Community Response Division entered into a missing person investigation on Oct. 5 in regard to 47-year-old Christine Adamson of Sarnia, who was last seen on Oct. 1.

The missing person case was soon taken over by the Criminal Investigations Division.

“As the investigation continued, information was garnered that raised concerns and through further investigation, it was determined that Christine Adamson was actually deceased, and she was located October the seventh,” Sottosanti explains.

He adds that the victim was located in the home she shared with her husband, 47-year-old Michael Robert Adamson of Sarnia, who is now charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in her death.

A woman named Sandra spoke with CTV News London outside the home, a home she says she has visited on many occasions.

“Last time I saw her, it was on the street, I said, ‘Hey Christine.’ I tried to wave to her but she had a weird look on her face, and I haven’t seen her since,” she explains.

When Christine first went missing, Sandra went to the Adamson home on Roger Street to speak with the husband.

“He said she was gone,” Sandra explains. “I said, ‘Gone? Like gone? Like what do you mean gone?’”

Friends and family of the couple say he is the one that initially reported her missing.

“It was really hard,” Sandra says. “I broke down when they brought the bags out.”

Several days after the grisly discovery, neighbours are still in shock.

It's sad. It's sad that it has to come to that that they couldn't separate or something before it ended up that far,” says Carol Hamilton.

Adamson remains in police custody Tuesday pending a future bail hearing.

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to the investigation call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, or call the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861, extension 0. If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“The Sarnia Police Service would like to thank the community for its assistance with this investigation,” a press release from over weekend says.

— With files from CTV News London’s Ashley Hyshka