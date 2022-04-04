Husband upset after man gets five-and-a-half years for impaired crash that killed his wife

Richard Devine continues to have sleepless nights and stressful days when he thinks about how his wife Cindy died in a fiery crash after being struck by a pick-up truck driven by Tyler Besterd, 24, of London.

“It was just horrible,” says Devine. “I haven’t been able to work, I can’t sleep and am not able to eat.”

Cindy Devine, 35, of St. Thomas was a mother of four who died in October 2020 after being struck head-on by Besterd along Highbury Avenue South. The court has heard that she was alive shortly after the crash but that she died after her vehicle caught fire.

In December, Besterd pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and on Monday he received a five-and-a-half year sentence in prison, along with a driving prohibition for nine years.

“Five-and-a-half years is not enough,” says Devine as he left the courthouse. “If you take a life you should serve life.”

Devine says he and his family miss Cindy everyday saying, “She was the best anybody could be, she was an angel.”

Devine is hoping his wife doesn’t die in vain and that’s why he is pressuring politicians to make “Cindy’s Law.”

“I would like to see fire extinguishers in every car so people don’t have to suffer through what my family has had to suffer,” he says.