Huskies begin quest to get back to Vanier Cup, open season in Calgary

The Saskatchewan Huskies football team will open the season this Friday in Calgary as they begin their quest to get back to the Vanier Cup.

After finishing first in the Canada West conference last season, the Huskies put together a playoff run that saw them dispatch Manitoba in the Hardy Cup final, beat Montreal in the Uteck Bowl before eventually falling 27-21 to the Western Mustangs in the national championship.

Fifth year Quarterback Mason Nyhus is back with the dogs this season, and is coming off a preseason performance against the Bisons where he went seven for 14 for 113 yards in one quarter of play. The Huskies downed the Bisons 10-9, with the difference being a 72 yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Anton Amundrud to second year receiver Rhett Vavra.

The Huskies come into the season as conference favourites according to the Canada West football coaches poll. The Bisons are ranked second in the poll followed by UBC, Calgary, Alberta and Regina.

Saskatchewan has had trouble winning on the road in Calgary over the last few years, and are looking to put the brakes on a two-game losing streak at McMahon stadium which dates back to the 2019 Hardy Cup.

The Huskies take on Calgary in week one, and will return to Saskatoon for their home opener Friday, September 9th against UBC