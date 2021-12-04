Huskies lose the Vanier Cup against the Western Mustangs

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team came up short in the Vanier Cup falling 27-21 to the University of Western Ontario Mustangs on Saturday.

The team went down 7-0 in the first quarter, before Huskies kicker David Solie's booted a 26 yard field goal.

Huskies quarter back Mason Nyhus threw a 22-yard touchdown to wide receiver Daniel Perry to put the Huskies up 9-7 midway through the second quarter.

Both the Huskies and Mustangs would tack on extra points, as the U of S would head into the half leading 12-10.

Early in the third quarter the Mustangs would find the endzone leading the game 17-12.

Stellar defence by the Huskies would force a safety on the Mustangs.

Heading into the third quarter, the Mustangs were ahead 24-17.

To start the fourth quarter the Mustangs added on a field goal, going up 27-14.

In the end the Huskies would get a late touchdown, but it proved too late as the Mustangs would go on to capture the 56th Vanier Cup.

This was the Huskies first Vanier Cup appearance since 2006, with their last victory coming in 1998.