Hwy. 1 partially reopens as fire continues burning east of Canmore

Highway 1 partially reopened Friday evening as a brushfire continued to burn just east of Canmore.

The fire started late Friday afternoon just east of Canmore at Pigeon Mountain, forcing the closure of Highway 1 by early evening.

However, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Canmore RCMP issued an update stating that the eastbound lanes on Hwy. 1 and a single westbound lane have reopened.

RCMP detachments, fire departments -on the ground and in air - are working to control the wildfire and to ensure public safety.

The fire danger rating in the area is extreme.

Canmore fire. Eastbound highway #1 still one lane. pic.twitter.com/ODcXn875Ma

@AlbertaWildfire are now in command of all operations on wildfire CWF108. No buildings are currently threatened. Structural firefighters have rolled off. Expect helicopter & ground operations to continue with smoke in the area.

Updates will be posted at: https://t.co/W9V1EQSCtu pic.twitter.com/erY7x24QSc

We are responding to a wildfire near Dead Man's Flats along Hwy 1. CWF-108 is currently classified as out of control at 10 ha in size. Over 20 wildland firefighters are working on this wildfire with help from 5 helicopters, airtankers and the Canmore Fire Department. #ABWildfire pic.twitter.com/iRzuzP4vaa

"The smoke is heavy, so it is recommended to exercise caution and adjust driving conditions for any travel in this area," it said.